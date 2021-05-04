On the day M meets the devil in Paris, she sees an exhibition of work by L, a famous painter past his prime. His self-portrait speaks to her, jarring her from the story of her safe identity — a wife and young mother. The portrait makes her see that she is, in fact, alone. And as she engages with L’s other paintings, she feels a sensation, and in that sensation a phrase — words that the paintings find inside her: “I am here.” Soon after, we gather, she explodes her life, devoting herself to what she believes is freedom and moral honesty.
Fifteen years later, M lives with her second husband, Tony, on a remote seaside property she calls the marsh. She’s a writer of some fame, and they have a guesthouse, “the second place.” M invites L to stay there, and he eventually arrives, as if she’s willed him across continents during a vague global crisis. M’s daughter Justine and her boyfriend have lost their jobs and come to the marsh, too; L has lost everything. But things don’t go as M hoped. For L’s presence exposes her as a needy, deceptive and controlling woman, not the generous, honest and interesting person she thought herself to be. She’s surprised to find herself aching for compliments, speaking spitefully and lacking loyalty.
The most revealing, if not humiliating passage is when she asks L to paint her portrait and he refuses, saying, “But I can’t really see you.” She’s obscured her true self behind her stories. Like the serpent in the Book of Genesis, L comes to symbolize evil, for he exposes assumed truths to be lies. L’s presence also causes her to consider whether art “might itself be a serpent, whispering in our ears, sapping away all our satisfaction and our belief in the things of this world with the idea that there was something higher and better within us which could never be equaled by what was right in front of us.”
“Second Place” is written as a letter from M to a mysterious “Jeffers,” whose name pops up every page or two. Who’s this Jeffers? Cusk never explains. Yet in an endnote, she mentions her novel “owes a debt” to “Lorenzo in Taos,” a 1932 memoir by art patron Mabel Dodge Luhan, about her stormy time with D.H. Lawrence, who she “willed” to her place in New Mexico. Luhan tells her story to the poet Robinson Jeffers, and Cusk does more than merely mimic Luhan’s style; Luhan had a taciturn Native American husband named Tony, and M’s husband Tony is also taciturn and “dark-skinned.” When Lawrence arrived in New Mexico, Luhan wrote, “Tony is never any help at such a moment, and he just stood there.” And when L arrives at the marsh, Cusk writes, “Tony is never any help in that kind of situation — he just stands there and says nothing.” Cusk even echoes some of Luhan’s best lines. At the end of her book, Luhan tells Jeffers he is “a clear channel,” and that she thinks, after Lawrence brought her “to the happy immolation that has in it no false desire,” she’s become “a clear one, now, too.” And Cusk has M, at the end of her own tale to Jeffers, write, “I hope I have become, or am becoming, a clear channel.”
But whereas Luhan invited Lawrence’s wife Frieda, M doesn’t know L is bringing Brett, a beautiful young British woman. M finds Brett irritating, complaining she’s become “lodged like a giant splinter in my life.” For Brett keeps L at a distance and becomes close with M’s daughter Justine, who M admits she’s only now learning to love. M tells Jeffers she’s hardly loved anyone before Tony, and now she loves L. But readers can see she barely knows L, and she doesn’t love Tony, only his radical acceptance of her. She doesn’t know she’s lying, of course, but this sincere expression of false love epitomizes Cusk’s point: that “so many of our feelings are illusions.”
Lines like this are pure dynamite; they destroy our trust in personal truth.
Cusk has previously demonstrated how false narratives arise from honest feelings, in her nonfiction and the Outline trilogy. But while widely acclaimed, those novels are deliberately hollow — wanting to avoid a central “I,” Cusk created mere “outlines” of narrative, mostly anecdotes and contrived conversations. In contrast, “Second Place” is solid — despite its appropriation of “Lorenzo in Taos.” Or, perhaps, because of it; by using Luhan’s memoir as a template for character and plot, Cusk is able to dig deeper into the ideas that most interest her, taking “Second Place” to some profoundly insightful places. Near the end, Cusk writes, “The truth lies not in any claim to reality, but in the place where what is real moves beyond our interpretation of it. True art means seeking to capture the unreal.” By writing this work of “true art,” Cusk finally captures that unreal.
Randy Rosenthal’s work has appeared in the Los Angeles Review of Books, the Paris Review Daily and other publications. He teaches writing at Harvard University.
Second Place
By Rachel Cusk
Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 192 pp. $25