The truth is something, as a writer, of which I am deeply suspicious. How do we tell the truth when one person’s experience is not another’s? When some of us were raised to believe one thing, and others of us were raised to believe the opposite? Perhaps we can only write a truth, our truth. And to do it, we need to interrogate not only our religious institutions, our families, our culture, and our history, but also ourselves. We don’t get to let ourselves off the hook.