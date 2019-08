Raina Telgemeier, who drew this cartoon for The Post to celebrate Saturday’s National Book Festival, is the author of the best-selling graphic memoirs “Smile” and “Sisters.” She will discuss “Share Your Smile: Raina’s Guide to Telling Your Own Story” on the Main Stage at the festival at 4 p.m. and sign books at 1:30. She will also be one of the celebrity judges at the poetry slam on the Teen Stage at 6 p.m.