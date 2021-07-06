In his early 20s, Mohabir is struck by his father’s distaste for his grandmother’s preference to speak in Guyanese Bhojpuri and her intimate, free engagement with Hindu myth. Guyanese Bhojpuri is a dying language, an amalgamation of various North Indian languages that developed on plantations. When Mohabir translates his grandmother’s Bhojpuri songs about “The Ramayan,” a Hindu epic, his father says, “The Ramayan is for Hindus — not us.” Mohabir responds: “This is your own mother singing a song that her own mother taught her. How is this not us?” His father answers furiously in Creole, “You wan’ go a pandit an’ ask ‘am to open de book an’ give you answer?” A “pandit” is a learned scholar; these words carry subtext about the way caste discrimination was wielded to bar lower-caste people from education. But his father’s contempt for the epic becomes an extension of the cruel rejection of Mohabir and his beloved grandmother.