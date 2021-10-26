“Incarnate” (1983) is an ambitious account of an experiment in lucid dreaming that goes disastrously wrong, as dreams and reality become increasingly indistinguishable, and something unexpected is set loose on the world. “The Overnight” (2004) is a classic account of a night spent in a haunted bookstore. In Campbell’s hands, this most benign of settings turns dark and ultimately lethal. “The Face That Must Die” (1979) is an exercise in pure paranoia. In this one, we see the world through the claustrophobic viewpoint of the mentally ill John Horridge, whose delusions — and rampant homophobia — will have tragic consequences. “Ancient Images” (1989) makes effective use of Campbell’s love of movies — he is also a prolific film critic — in a story centered on the rediscovery of a lost horror film starring Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi.