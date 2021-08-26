In London, her flat (“in the crumbling apartment block”) is full of possessions, such as a banana tree her daughter jokingly refers to as her third child. In Paris on a fellowship, she stays in an emptier apartment, but finds herself “collecting things for a parallel life, or a life not yet lived, a life that was waiting to be made. In a way, these objects resembled the early drafts of a novel.” She rents a house for a summer on a Greek island, spending time with her adult daughters and her philandering best male friend (who, in an interesting reversal of most books, is never given a name, while the women in his life are). The way in which Levy associates one thought with the next has a hypnotic but clarifying effect. After seeing sand pour out of a hole in the wall of her rental, she thinks about the house falling apart as she goes for a swim. “And what about ghost crabs, which burrow holes into sand to build their home? When the tides erase their home, they have to build another one. We are all tenants on the earth, which is our temporary home.”