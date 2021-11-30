Later, as a married couple, the Magrittes lived for several years in Paris, and he traveled to England on commission by the prominent surrealist patron Edward James. For the most part, however, there was an outward stillness and an almost relentless routine to the Magrittes’ lives in Brussels. Georgette was René’s muse and model. His fine-art and advertising work was interrupted by walks with a series of dogs (Pomeranians named Loulou or Jackie), by carefully planned meals, and by meetings with artistic and literary pals.