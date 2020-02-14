Crenshaw, 36, was elected to Congress in 2018. As a SEAL, he served everywhere from Afghanistan to South Korea.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Crenshaw, 36, was elected to Congress in 2018. As a SEAL, he served everywhere from Afghanistan to South Korea.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.