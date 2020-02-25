In Weiss and Mohr’s telling, WFF is a classic religious cult, drawing in the wounded of spirit, people questing for a new direction in life, others recovering from drugs or alcohol and seeking a new path, or those searching for unambiguous answers to life’s fundamental questions. WFF founder Jane Whaley becomes their confidante, a conduit to God’s plan for them and gradually, their absolute ruler.
As do other religious groups, WFF ministers engage selective use of Biblical verses and interpret these passages to suit their goals, infusing holiness shrouded in control of members’ lives in every way.
Given the growth of non-denominational churches in America and abroad, “Broken Faith” offers an important and carefully sourced rendering of how founders of religious sects can become tyrants, ruling by fear and threats of eternal hellfire for those who disobey.
If “Broken Faith” has a flaw, it’s the length. You’ll need a notebook to keep track of all the characters. And the reporting is so meticulous that a quarter of the way into the book, the reader reaches a “guilty” verdict on WFF. It’s painful reading at times. Weiss and Mohr have carefully reconstructed scenes and dialog in “blasting” sessions that leave WFF members perceived to have strayed feeling degraded, broken and spiritually and emotionally inert.
The book reads like a thriller, spinning from one jarring scene to the next, especially when members try to escape the clutches of the group and the numbing, pulverizing insanity of a religion gone mad.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.