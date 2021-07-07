A: I’ll give you the perfect example. It was 1986. I had just gotten my first record deal and was about to go into the studio. I was obsessed with Peter Gabriel and his “So” album. I was in a restaurant in L.A. when Peter Gabriel walked in. I summoned up the courage to approach his table, and when there was a lull in their conversation, I said, “Mr. Gabriel, I’m so sorry to bother you. I just want to thank you for making music.” He stood up, walked over to me, put his hand on my shoulder and said, “Man, what a nice thing to say.” He spent three minutes making me feel really glad I went up to him. I remember thinking, “That’s the way I want to be.”