Running beneath the great battle for Katharina’s life, though, there’s a quieter tragedy. It involves the way her story comes to us: Katharina’s account is recorded by her literate neighbor, Simon Satler. He’s not at all comfortable in that role — so close to counselor or advocate for the accused. He’s not an outspoken man; he’s survived for decades by keeping his head down. “If there were a guild of non-sayers,” he notes, “that would be my guild.” But somehow he finds the courage to act as Katharina’s scribe — at least until the claims against his old friend start piling up. Then, who can blame him for feeling nervous? “I was and remained a too-quiet witness,” he confesses. It’s a poignant, painful record of an ordinary man’s decency tested by fire.