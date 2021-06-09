Let me say, straight out, that Howard is no mere penny-a-word hack. While similar to Jack London in his range and artistry, he is at heart an imaginative re-interpreter of history, albeit one with a pronounced Spenglerian viewpoint: Peoples or nations ascend to power, eventually grow complacent and corrupt, and one day are supplanted or even eradicated by some vigorous new group on the rise — which will in its turn decline and fall. Howard consequently celebrates what one might call the positive virtues of barbarism — courage, physical strength, loyalty, ethical behavior — and contrasts these with the vices, soft luxuries and callous decadence of civilizations in eclipse.