If clearing an innocent man’s name isn’t a new premise, Justice makes it his own. He incorporates the poetry of Langston Hughes, picking up especially on Hughes’s idea of “dreams deferred” — how racism and injustice can alter life’s trajectories and wipe out hopes for happiness and fulfillment. This is a complex story of race. There are good and bad Black characters and good and bad White ones. The toxicity of politics and corruption wends its way through the story as well, and Justice lays out what he believes is wrong with the justice system without being preachy.