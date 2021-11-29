Minimizing the drug and sex stories isn’t a bad way to go; hearing about other people’s altered states is often like hearing about other people’s dreams. “Rock Concert” readers instead discover a parallel universe to the realm of rock star debauchery we’ve come to know. Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson recalls of touring: “I was always happy in my own company. The same was true of our guitarist, Martin Barre, when we were superstars, as it were. We would go back to our hotel rooms and read Agatha Christie novels or watch ‘The Dick Cavett Show’ on TV or something.” And drummer Max Weinberg writes that Bruce Springsteen drove his band to the next city as soon as possible after a concert: “What that did was keep us safe and out of so-called entangling alliances. He didn’t want us to be around the partying culture.”