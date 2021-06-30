A: I’m fascinated by that formative time where everything feels fluid. Where we’re all filled by hopes, dreams, fears, failures — a lot of failures. Some successes, some other people may have had during that period of time, but for me, not so many. But that’s the place where who you are is forged. To me, that story you tell yourself about yourself, that’s where everything can be decoded, and I feel that there’s so much human truth in that period. Which makes it the last moment of human honesty before things harden.