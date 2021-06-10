Could your soul mate be one DNA match away? Single mom and statistician Jessica Davis is about to find out. On impulse, Jess sends a DNA sample to GeneticAlly, a science-based matchmaking company, and then learns, much to her surprise, that she’s 98 percent compatible with Dr. River Peña, one of the company’s founders. Problem is, Jess knows River isn’t her soul mate — because she can’t stand him. You see, he’s “Americano,” the anti-social patron of the neighborhood coffee shop where she and her best friend get together most days. River’s rude and standoffish, and when Jess overhears him describing her as “entirely average,” she quickly places him in her mental trash bin. But fate is at work here, and the strength of River and Jess’s match prompts the company to make cash-strapped Jess an offer she can’t afford to refuse: Get to know River on its (hefty) dime so GeneticAlly can validate its finding and woo potential investors. Brought together by science, Jess and River must learn to drop the guards around their hearts to make this unconventional pairing work. Friends, this book is witty and sweet and so swoony. I rooted for Jess and River from the outset and laughed out loud more times than I could count. Add it to your to-be-read list, ASAP; future you will appreciate it.