Rose Andersen’s “The Heart and Other Monsters” is the story of an addict written by an addict that will be heart-rending for anyone to read, though I can’t imagine anyone’s heart will be rent in quite the same way addicts’ will. Andersen’s sister Sarah died at 24 of a methamphetamine overdose: Sarah’s drug of choice was heroin, and there is evidence to suggest that she was given the meth as a “hot shot” — a lethal injection of an IV drug intended to kill her — while under the impression that she’d be getting a nonlethal amount of heroin.

Growing up, Rose and Sarah were juggled between two sets of parents (the women loving and lost and the men incompetent at best and abusive at worst), Rose emerging as the academic and artistic success and Sarah struggling to find her footing. The book is filled with scenes of a young, hotheaded Rose telling Sarah to stop screwing up, and Sarah complaining that it’s hard to live in Rose’s shadow. When Rose’s alcoholism costs her a job and she resolves to get clean, her sobriety comes faster and is longer-lasting than her sister’s. Sarah is better acquainted with the netherworld of addiction and its dingy chutes and channels, all death-bound. “I’m clean,” Rose reminds Sarah in a conversation about the benefits of sobriety. “Says the person who has never detoxed or gone to rehab,” Sarah shoots back.

When I first tried drugs, I came to understand that I could postpone the nastiness and embarrassment of almost-adulthood with a feeling that was very good. I liked the rituals of drugs, the cutting of lines or the psychedelic hikes into the woods or the drawn curtains, and I liked feeling elevated. I understand well what Sarah must have been chasing: More than feeling good, I wanted freedom from the cages of normalcy and smallness and fear.

No addict sets out to throw her life away. The problem is that drugs are indifferent to life, and brutal, and short-lasting. The first of the 12 steps asks us to recognize that we are powerless over our addictions. But before we became powerless over our addictions, we were powerless over the harsh and loveless world for which the drugs were made. Who wouldn’t want that world to be a better place, even for just an hour?

Andersen’s prose rings not just with the fierce love of a grieving sister but the unblinking compassion of a fellow addict. “The Heart and Other Monsters” is a tender chronicle of the things that stood in Sarah’s way: a sociopathic stepfather, an abusive father, body dysmorphia, romantic dependence on toxic partners. The list goes on, and most of us who were socialized as female can tick many of the same boxes.

Andersen, whose appetites for alcohol and cocaine placed her in some heavily compromised positions, seems to suffer from survivor’s guilt after her sister’s death. She recounts telling Sarah that if Sarah died, it would ruin her (Rose’s) life. She recounts telling Sarah that she can have any life she wants. She recounts telling Sarah that their mom is “at her wit’s end” and Sarah needs to get it together. Talking to her sister, Andersen appears alternately angry, desperate, confused, beneficent.

Andersen has written the story of another’s life in which she is a supporting character: It’s a feat not only of imagination but of love and empathy. A life cut as short as Sarah’s could have taken all manner of exhilarating twists and turns, and in Andersen’s deeply felt, complex account, Sarah’s life is allowed to occupy the dimensions it could have had it not been overtaken by addiction. “I have gone to great lengths to resurrect her,” Andersen writes. “I have examined each memory and replayed every shared moment, but I cannot summon a story that doesn’t end with her death.” This is the weight borne both by Andersen and “The Heart and Other Monsters”: No matter the number of imaginings (Sarah’s death scene, which Andersen did not witness, is told from various points of view, including her dog’s), no matter the interviews with old friends, no matter the lovingly preserved photos and diary entries, the story can never end differently.

“The Heart and Other Monsters” is a relatively slim volume at 212 pages.One cannot help but wonder what Andersen could have accomplished had she allowed herself more space. Although the recovery community urges against taking inventories, a memoir does take inventory of a life’s events, and Andersen moves at a clip that sometimes feels obstructive to her own purposes. I was left wondering whether her cancer and sojourns in Italy tied into her own coke-and-alcohol tailspin. I was curious to spend more time with Rose and Sarah as children, to see them playing (as Sarah does in a beautiful interlude about believing in fairies) and becoming, to see what existed of who they wanted to be before they had to duck and cover from their nasty father and stepfather. I would have happily read more of Andersen’s deft inhabitation of Sarah’s point of view. The book certainly works at 212 pages, but the inquisitive reader in me — and perhaps the addict as well — wanted more, more, more.

“The Heart and Other Monsters” is a primer not only for addiction but for grief and love. Sarah should be alive today, a fact that sits heavily with Andersen. After they first learn of Sarah’s death, Andersen’s stepmother takes Andersen’s hand and tells her “It’s all on you now.”

The book bears the massive responsibility of preserving Sarah’s legacy, but it also asks the reader to bear some responsibility for understanding Sarah’s complex humanity. Any addict can imagine herself in Sarah’s place: Now it’s the nonaddict’s turn. This kind of imaginative empathy seems particularly crucial as people continue to die of opioid overdoses all over the country. So read “The Heart and Other Monsters” and start seeing addicts as human. It’s all on you now.

Rebekah Frumkin, author of the novel “The Comedown,” is a professor of English and creative writing at Southern Illinois University.

THE HEART AND OTHER MONSTERS

By Rose Andersen