

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the University at Buffalo, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is scheduled to speak at the National Book Festival on Saturday in Washington. Ginsburg, who recently completed radiation treatment for a malignant tumor on her pancreas, will discuss her memoir “My Own Words.”

On Monday, Ginsburg, the oldest Supreme Court Justice, made her first public appearance, at the University of Buffalo, since completing the treatment. There she received an honorary degree and later told a crowd: “I am now 86 years old, yet people of all ages want to take their picture with me. Amazing.”

On Saturday, Justice Ginsburg will appear on the main stage of the book festival, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, at 11:30 a.m. for an hour-long conversation with NPR’s Nina Totenberg, about her book and career. Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden will introduce the program.

Over the past few years, Ginsburg has been the subject of numerous books (for adults and children), a documentary (“RBG”) and a feature film (“On the Basis of Sex”) and has become something of a pop-culture icon as “The Notorious R.B.G.”

Throughout the day, the main stage will feature a variety of authors, including Richard Ford, the recipient of the 2019 Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction; Michael Beschloss, the author of numerous books, including “The Crisis Years: Kennedy and Khrushchev, 1960-1963” and “Presidents of War;” historian David McCullough; and José Andrés, a James Beard Foundation Award-winning chef and founder and chairman of World Central Kitchen, the nongovernmental organization behind #ChefsForPuertoRico.

The festival brings together an array of writers across genres. Among the authors scheduled to participate are the novelists Barbara Kingsolver, Richard Powers, Joyce Carol Oates and Thomas Mallon; children’s and young-adult authors R.J. Palacio, Mac Barnett, Ann M. Martin, Sophie Blackall, Shannon Hale, Raina Telgemeier and Rainbow Rowell; historians and journalists Evan Thomas, Rick Atkinson, David Maraniss and Brenda Wineapple. The event, which is free to the public, runs from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., at 801 Mount Vernon Place, NW.

Nora Krug is an editor and writer at Book World.