It’s unclear how this call to revere all objects relates to the Book’s equally fervent denunciation of the way humans have overloaded the planet with trash. With so many philosophical balls in the air, Ozeki’s ideas are sometimes as inchoate as the metaphor of form and emptiness she periodically invokes but never entirely elucidates. Like all artists, her flaws are intertwined with her strengths; she embraces complexity and contradiction. The Aleph and Slavoj voice legitimate criticisms of the social order, but she’s a troubled, drug-abusing teen and he’s an aging alcoholic. Annabelle is irritatingly hapless, but she can display unexpected resourcefulness and toughness. Benny is wincingly vulnerable when he pines for the Aleph, delightfully sassy when he spars with the Book. The Book itself has a marvelous voice: adult, ironic, affirming at every turn the importance of books as a repository of humanity’s deepest wisdom and highest aspirations.