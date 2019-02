NEW YORK — Days of relentless publicity, much of it unwanted, did not lead to many sales for Jill Abramson’s “Merchants of Truth.”

The former New York Times executor editor’s media critique sold just over 2,800 copies during its first week of publication, according to numbers released Thursday by NPD BookScan.

Abramson has faced allegations of lifting outside material without proper credit. She has promised to amend the text in future editions, but has been widely criticized for errors that someone of her journalistic standing should not have committed.

BookScan tracks around 85 percent of the market for hardcover and paperback sales.

Released Feb. 5, “Merchants of Truth” focuses on the Times and The Washington Post, along with Vice and fellow digital company BuzzFeed.

