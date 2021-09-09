In an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. in 2019, Rooney spoke about her concerns for and commitment to preserving the novel. She told the interviewer that while she is aware of the English novel’s origins as a bourgeois 19th century entertainment for the upper middle classes, it has a role to play in contemporary culture. One of the most welcome features about “Beautiful World, Where Are You” — amid the publicity, the backlash and the noise — is how Rooney has helped place literary fiction at the center of popular culture. Novelists rarely fill the role that showrunners, actors and influencers have now assumed in mainstream culture. This is a book designed to be widely read and discussed. Even as another series is being filmed of her work — and so too will this, I imagine — Rooney’s commitment to the beauty of the novel feels old-fashioned and sincere in the best way.