The elder Prescott hopes Teddy will soak up some practical business experience, but Ruthie offers his services to the Parlonis, obstreperous retirees whose personal assistants seem to come and go through a revolving door. Unfortunately for Ruthie, Teddy meets the cantankerous high jinks of nonagenarians with weapons-grade affability, and despite repeated warnings from literally everyone, she can’t help but be dazzled by him. Conditioned with raw-hearted insecurity, Ruthie’s convinced his flirting can’t be serious. She tells him, “Your magical powers probably work on girls a lot, but they won’t on me.” They continue as friends while their desire grows in a slow, inexorable burn.