Schweblin’s book unfolds as a series of vignettes — some recurring, some not — set in various locales around the world where owners and keepers enthuse over, struggle with and sometimes destroy kentuki. The devices come in a variety of “species” and colors, from pink dragons to green crows to blue rabbits. Although the kentuki have plenty of gadgetry – wheels in their bases, charging stations – most keepers seem initially attracted to how appealing they are, even those that are fairly ugly; their touchable bodies and large eyes are made to tug on homo sapiens heartstrings. They’re so enchanting that in Erfurt, Germany, a group of young people construct a liberation zone, where the seemingly sweet little furballs can wander and interact without being stuck, say, in a keeper’s bedroom all day.

The most affecting story line winds through this zone. Marvin, a boy from a wealthy family in Antigua, loathes his schoolwork and longs to see snow. When his kentuki makes its way to Norway in winter, he encounters many obstacles but continues to move toward the magic of snow. At least, until his progress is stopped by something insurmountable: his angry, demanding father.

All of these stories contain multitudes, making the collection reminiscent of the superb novel-in-stories “Here in Berlin,” by Cristina García. From Lima to Erfurt, Oaxaca to Umbertide, we follow not just owners, keepers and their kentuki, but also consumers tinkering with how kentuki can be used and, sadly, abused. At least two of the tales involve child sex trafficking, in which the mute devices play roles that reveal the monsters behind these crimes.

However, the monstrosity Schweblin keeps returning to, and one that is especially relevant since the onset of the covid-19 epidemic, concerns our isolation in the midst of connection. Even with the many devices we possess, an essential loneliness remains. When the devices promise a look into someone else’s life, we can’t see it all, and maybe we wouldn’t want to. “Little Eyes” may function as a sci-fi story, but its central concern is the purpose of humanity. Do we live, in the words of E.M. Forster, to “only connect?” Or will we choose to shut the eyes of a plastic pet so we don’t have to see the truth?

Bethanne Patrick is the editor, most recently, of “The Books That Changed My Life: Reflections by 100 Authors, Actors, Musicians and Other Remarkable People.”

Little Eyes

By Samanta Schweblin; translated by Megan McDowell