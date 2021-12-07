Now we have “Silenced No More: Surviving My Journey to Hell and Back,” by Sarah Ransome, who alleged in a 2017 civil suit that heiress Ghislaine Maxwell “coerced me into providing sexual massage” to Epstein and that “both she and Jeffrey threatened to physically harm me and destroy my career if I didn’t comply with their demands.” Maxwell has consistently denied all allegations.
The case was settled the following year for an undisclosed sum, Ransome writes. The former “Jane Doe No. 43” is represented by the legal powerhouse David Boies.
In this scathing, less-than-literary book, Ransome reiterates the claims of her 2017 lawsuit, adding that Maxwell, the heiress now on trial on charges of sex trafficking, is as responsible as Epstein was in operating a “rape pyramid scheme for twenty-plus years.” She calls Maxwell “an aristocratic pimp” and “the lead orchestrator of the vast and venomous scheme.”
She elaborates, saying that she visited Epstein’s private Caribbean compound, what she deems “Pedophile Island,” around 10 times and claims that his requests for “massages” there inevitably resulted in rape. She also was a frequent guest at his Upper East Side mansion, which sold for $51 million this year; it was the scene of what Ransome alleges was “my usual once-a-day rape.”
The book is unsparing in what Ransome views as Maxwell’s complicity. Ransome alleges that “Ghislaine was the ringleader of the inferno, the enforcer.” She writes in detail of the rules alleged imposed and says that she was forced to diet to near-starvation. A BlackBerry given to her as a gift was used as a tracking device, she alleges.
“One of my biggest regrets is that I’ll never have my day in court,” Ransome said this week on “CBS Sunday Morning.” She added, “My book is my day in court.” Ransome is not a witness at Maxwell’s trial but attended last week dressed in blood red.
Ransome’s life was already mired in spectacular chaos, “so broken,” she writes in prose that is frequently turgid, when she met Jeffrey Epstein in 2006. She was 22, fresh off the plane from Britain, insolvent, alcoholic and writes that she had already been raped by several men, the first time at age 11. “My life itself, from childhood on, had done most of Jeffrey and Ghislaine’s grooming for them,” she writes.
Raised in South Africa, Ransome is the granddaughter of the second baron of Drumochter, but she grew up with little: An uncaring father, an alcoholic mother and limited funds. By the time she arrived in New York, she had already supported herself as a sex worker.
“I know this guy who’s incredibly wealthy,” she was told by a woman she met weeks after her arrival. “He’s a philanthropist, and he helps a lot of girls achieve their dreams.” Within days, Ransome says she was attending a movie with Epstein and 10 other women, and flying on his Boeing 727, the “Lolita Express,” to his private compound in the U.S. Virgin Islands. There, Ransome alleges, “I was sexually abused every single day, two or three times.”
She continued to satisfy Epstein’s demands, she alleges, out of fear and the promise, made by him and Maxwell, that he would pay her tuition at the Fashion Institute of Technology. She writes this of Epstein: “ ‘If you ever tell anyone what happened here,’ he warned me on that first weekend, ‘I will kill you and your family.’ I believed him.”
In May 2007, almost nine months after she said her ordeal began, Ransome fled to London. She never studied at FIT. Today, she describes herself as a “justice warrior,” an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse.
“I am now among those skeptical that Jeffrey killed himself,” she writes. “He had video footage of some of the world’s most powerful men engaged in despicable acts, and if that evidence had ever seen daylight, entire industries and factions of government may have fallen as swiftly as I did upon hearing of Jeffrey’s death.”
With his death, “I know only that we survivors were denied justice,” she writes, and advocates for “a thorough inquiry of those involved at every level of the pyramid, with the strongest examination for those in the top echelons.”
SILENCED NO MORE: SURVIVING MY JOURNEY TO HELL AND BACK
By Sarah Ransome
HarperCollins. 266 pp. $28.99