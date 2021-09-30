When the months pass and there has been no change to the unrecognizable essence on the front of your head, the anxiety (as if you didn’t already have enough) really begins. The tests. The neurologist’s furrowed brow. But the message is clear: Sorry. Your nerves are completely destroyed. There’s no activity. They may regrow slowly, but they don’t have a path. So in about 18 months you will end up with something called synkinesis. This is where the muscles of your face synergistically and constantly contract, and even bulk up. (I used to call the hypertrophy on my face a mini Arnold Schwarzenegger). For example, when you try to smile, your eye will close. You will look squinty (or as Ruhl calls it, “tiny eye”). They say, “there’s nothing more we can do,” and by that, they also mean, “there is nothing more your insurance will cover.”