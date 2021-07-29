At 17, Arezu had gone to Marbella, on the Costa del Sol, to meet up with her absent father at an apartment he kept there. True to form, her father never showed. In his stead, his 40-year-old step-nephew Omar arrived, riding a Ducati and bearing an envelope of maintenance money, dark good looks and dangerous ideas about entertaining a vulnerable teenage girl.
“As I stood there staring at him,” Arezu says, “taking in his muscular, powerful figure; his sweet smile; his gray-green eyes and long lashes that gave him the most distinctive feminine softness, a gentleness and beauty that balanced his rugged masculinity to perfection; I felt my loins grow moist and hot.”
This hotness, however, cannot last, because at some point Arezu awakens to the imbalance of power between a 40-year-old man and a solitary 17-year-old girl. “How easily I’d justified his brutality,” she says, “How easily I’d come to believe that we were in love. That we were equals.” The reckoning, in retrospect, seems to center on an utterance of Omar’s — I want you naked as the day you were born, “cutting words” that preceded his intimate grooming and enjoyment of her, seemingly with only her passive participation.
Arezu returns to the episode again and again, though between the act and Arezu’s understanding of her younger self as having been assaulted, ravished and destroyed, there was also her own “savage animal lust”; intoxication; even a “fleeting moment,” courtesy of Omar, when she felt, “utterly unrestrained, I could do anything, go anywhere, be anyone I wanted to be.”
How to reconcile her perceived passivity and complicity? How to reclaim the narrative, now that she’s returned to Marbella to recover her lost, younger self? Luckily, she’s brought along her brilliant best friend, Ellie, “a lapsed Orthodox Jew, a queer postcolonial scholar” who’s able to tell her: “It’s an impossible position to be in . . . to process your own loss of dignity without demonizing him or subjecting him to the dominant narrative of the Arab man.”
Only with Ellie, Arezu avers, could she “acknowledge my yearning for Omar openly without being confronted with a totalizing narrative of the unequal power dynamic that had existed between us.”
That totalizing narrative encompasses the inherent violence in relations between men and women, Israelis and Palestinians, Muslims and Jews and Europeans, especially the Spanish on this very spot. Arezu is interested, she says, “in how desire is shaped by the destructive logic of empire, how at times sex facilitates the transmission of historical violence from one body to another.”
Didn’t I say this was a novel of ideas? Though steeped in sex and haunted by fleshy frights (bloody rags under the sink in the grossly grimy apartment; the blue, bloated face of the woman Arezu might’ve become if she’d stayed; the baby wild boar Omar once forced into Arezu’s backpack), their exorcism is mostly a matter of language, happening on the page. What, Arezu wonders, “was the point of giving expression to this lost version of myself twenty years later?” The answer lies in this book, let’s hope.
Ellen Akins is the author of four novels and a collection of stories, “World Like a Knife.”
Savage Tongues
By Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. 288 pp. $24