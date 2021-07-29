This hotness, however, cannot last, because at some point Arezu awakens to the imbalance of power between a 40-year-old man and a solitary 17-year-old girl. “How easily I’d justified his brutality,” she says, “How easily I’d come to believe that we were in love. That we were equals.” The reckoning, in retrospect, seems to center on an utterance of Omar’s — I want you naked as the day you were born, “cutting words” that preceded his intimate grooming and enjoyment of her, seemingly with only her passive participation.