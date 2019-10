William Morrow announced Monday that McSally’s “Time to Fly” is coming out next May. Like McCain, who died in 2018, the 53-year-old McSally has a military background. She was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat and was deployed multiple times in the Middle East and Afghanistan before retiring in 2010. In a statement Monday, McSally said she had endured “tragedies and barriers” and hoped her story would inspire others “at all stages of life.”