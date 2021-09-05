There was certainly an exigent need to record, analyze and explain Sept. 11, but it was not at all clear if there was a parallel need to fictionalize Sept. 11. Indeed, hours after the attacks on the Pentagon and the World Trade Center, the novelist Ian McEwan confessed the limits of fiction. “Even the best minds,” he wrote in the Guardian, “the best or darkest dreamers of disaster on a gigantic scale, from Tolstoy and Wells to Don DeLillo, could not have delivered us into the nightmare available on television news channels yesterday afternoon.” And before the year ended, DeLillo himself suggested in Harper’s that the destruction of the towers was “a phenomenon so unaccountable and yet so bound to the power of objective fact that we can’t tilt it to the slant of our perceptions.”