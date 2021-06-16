Marzorati is writing for the casual fan, concisely explaining the basics of tournament draws and scoring — tennis is “a game designed to thwart inevitability,” he writes, because great servers must also return and winning a set means starting over at 0-0 — but that makes his failure to fully put Williams’s professional accomplishments in proper context especially problematic. He takes our knowledge of Williams for granted, revealing crucial parts of her career in a scattershot manner. It is not until page 205 that we see the groundbreaking 2001 U.S. Open finals between Serena and Venus, their talent and charisma forcing an end to the practice of airing women’s finals midday, sandwiched between men’s semifinals. The sisters drew 22.7 million prime time viewers, numbers that rivaled the World Series and NBA Finals and changed tennis forever.