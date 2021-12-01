At 10, Jones had already appeared with her mother in a video called Asian Angels, Volume Two, which was later confiscated by the government as child pornography. Her first coloring book was devoted to sex organs and practices. At three, she found it boring since it only required one beige crayon. Jones writes that often accompanied her mother on Flirty Fishing expeditions, a practice of luring new followers with sex, prescribed and promoted by her grandfather in his Mo Letters, writings distributed worldwide and simplified for children in a parallel series of publications called Kidz True Komics. In one Mo Letter, Jones explains, “there is a picture of a fisherman, who looks a bit like my father, holding a fishing rod with a long line and a large fishhook at the end. A naked woman is stabbed through the chest with his fishing hook. It’s her job to wiggle seductively and lure the Fish to bite the hook. This is Flirty Fishing, which the Family women have been practicing for nearly ten years now.”