By the end of her life, Jackson was supporting her family. “Stanley says that if I can write and sell six stories this summer he will let me get a grey convertible with pale blue upholstery next fall,” she wrote to her agent in 1958. Stanley would let her get a convertible? Hyman was jealous of her success, and he could be condescending and cruel. Allusions to marital problems are typically subtle and wry. The funny stick-figure cartoons that she drew on some of her letters depict an imperfect union between an overwhelmed wife and a lazy bespectacled husband slumped in an armchair. Also there is Jackson’s understandable disdain for the “screeching girls,” as she called the students at Bennington, the women’s college in Vermont where Hyman, a perennial philanderer, taught. “This is also the time of year when a certain type student asks me very confidentially if Stanley and I are really happily married,” she wrote to her agent in 1956. “I usually pat them on the hand when I answer them. Gently, of course.”