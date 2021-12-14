This thoroughly engrossing behind-the-scenes exploration of the popular television series is based in part on the podcast “Talking Sopranos” by Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) and Steve Schirripa (Bobby Baccalieri), with some assistance from writer Philip Lerman. Here the two actors interview each other and 60 other people who worked on the show. Chiefly because of the friendly banter and (annoying) bickering between the two actors, the production sounds more like a podcast than a book. But there is also great weirdness here. Familiar audiobook narrators provide the voices of the actors interviewed by the real voices of Imperioli and Schirripa: Thus, when Imperioli and Schirripa ask Edie Falco about her role as Carmela, it’s startling to hear voice actor Christina DeLaine answer. Still, the audiobook is endlessly fascinating, filled with arcana and insight. We find actors fearing and arguing against the deaths of their characters and hear how viewers still erupt in outrage at Imperioli when his character kills Adriana’s dog. Creator David Chase (voiced by Jason Culp) also weighs in, as do many of the directors, writers, casting directors, sound engineers and other experts and technicians who made the show the work of art that it is. Throughout the interviews, James Gandolfini is remembered and celebrated, making this strange production a heartfelt memorial to a brilliant actor and generous, supportive colleague. (HarperAudio, Unabridged, 13 ¾ hours)