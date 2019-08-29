Reporter

Since the early 2000s, the tech boom has rewarded writers with a wealth of material — a literary hard drive generously crammed with terabytes of contemptible buzzword-spewing Zuck clones and the products they invented to supposedly make the world better. Over and over, journalists and authors have pumped out viral articles and literary novels skewering Silicon Valley’s characters and their impact on San Francisco and the world at large.

The fiction industry, in particular, must love these satires, because it keeps churning them out, with so many of them teeming with stand-ins for Google, Apple or Facebook, and moguls that sound and look like space-crazed Jeff Bezos or the late Steve Jobs. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.) Several of these authors live or have lived in Northern California — some have worked in the industry — and they leverage their experience to trash the Valley’s gross wealth, discriminatory internal cultures and zealous faith in data.

The latest entrant into the genre is “Bottle Grove” by San Francisco native and resident Daniel Handler, otherwise known as Lemony Snicket, the pseudonymous author of the tragicomic best-selling children’s books “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

“Bottle Grove,” set during a Bay Area tech surge, chronicles the first few years of two marriages — one between tech bro Ben Nickels and his wife, Rachel, a nonprofit worker; the second between digital titan Victor de Winter, a.k.a. “the Vic,” and Padgett Bottle, the ne’er-do-well of a patrician San Francisco family that made its money the old-fashioned way (real estate). But Handler spices up the tech-novel’s conventions with a bit of fantasy, weaving in a fifth character named Reynard Mahatma, the officiant at the Nickels’s wedding who later transforms into a half-man, half-creature consumed by the spirit of a dead fox.

Over the next 200 or so pages, Handler shows us how members of two couples keep secrets from their partners, their motives driven by the fear — and exploitation — of the digital utopia developing in their midst. Men, too, are villains: Reynard’s fox-ification feels like a metaphor for the industry’s toxic male culture. And the Vic is obsessed with his legacy and surveilling Padgett with his company’s invention, which tracks users’ every micromovement and is lamely named The Trail.

Observing all the madness is Martin Icke, a 30-year-old bar owner who falls for Padgett and loathes the technology subsuming his city. Before Padgett winds up with the Vic, she and Martin hook up and feel like a better fit. But as his bar’s finances go south, he tries coaxing her into a deranged scheme to steal the Vic’s money, even though such a plan seems entirely out of character for both Martin and Padgett.

Who doesn’t enjoy a good sendup of the very people who addicted us to the Internet and all of its devices? Yet Handler seems devoted to making readers put his book down. Scenes and moments feel mashed together and all too often I found myself pausing, rereading pages or paragraphs, confused about how we jumped so instantaneously from one place or person to the next. His narrator, who shapeshifts from omniscient outsider to quasi-first-person raconteur, only made my disorientation worse.



The author Daniel Handler. (Meredith Heuer)

Handler tries to be witty, but fails repeatedly. So many times, Handler writes sentences or pairs of sentences that re-use the same word in an attempt at cleverness. “The Vic still lives like [Padgett] can’t believe, and now she can’t believe how much she can’t believe.” A few paragraphs later: “The Vic, she’s learned, tracks his bottles, so she drinks her own, scattered hither and yon, but not too yon.” And then 36 pages later, in a conversation between Padgett and Martin: “ ‘Look, I’m trying to tell you the truth. I’m going back and forth on it.’ ‘Mostly forth, I bet.’ ”

That pales next to the writing about seduction and sex, though: “Reynard sits back down and his body, his flesh, lays siege to her breath. . . . ‘I think you need something inside you,’ Reynard says. ‘Smells like your husband isn’t the right one. You need something wild and toothy.’ ” One more: “‘This is all part of my evil plan,’ Reynard says, his lips against her fleshy flesh.”

Handler tries to grapple with some big ideas: human duplicity, male aggression and patriarchy, our discomfort or even fear of the wild, and San Francisco’s hyper-gentrification. But he keeps stymieing momentum, especially with his treatment of sensitive issues.

The narrator, for example, mentions that one character, Martin’s sidekick Stanford Bell, is black — for no apparent reason. Was this detail meant to highlight Stanford’s otherness amid San Francisco’s white colonization? Or did Handler think this detail was relevant only because he presumed we’d assume whiteness as the default for every other character?

Later, Reynard appears to rape Padgett, but Handler’s narrator is bizarrely unclear about what exactly happened.

In the end, I had little hold to on to. The characters were neither sympathetic nor evil enough to make their downfall worthwhile. The plot seemed wafer-thin, and I never felt like the narrator could fully make me believe in the fantasy about a fox’s spirit possessing Reynard. Only when I turned to Google did I learn why Handler was using the fox in the first place: In a recent interview with The San Francisco Chronicle, he said he started writing “Bottle Grove” at a time when foxes and coyotes “were literally being displaced by construction that was going on in San Francisco.” Okay, that makes sense.