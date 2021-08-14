“Velvet Was the Night” alternates between Maite’s point of view and that of Elvis, as he and El Mago’s Hawks embark on a sinister side job for their boss. This being classic noir, it’s no spoiler to disclose that Maite and Elvis find themselves separately involved in a quest for the same woman and the same MacGuffin as they traverse Mexico City’s rain-swept streets, crossing paths with leftists, journalists, commie priests, secret police, CIA and KGB operatives — and each other. After a glimpse of Maite, Elvis reflects that “to be honest he found her more interesting than Leonora. It was the eyes that did the trick. There was a spark of pain in them, there was shock and something cloudy and lost. As if she’d been dreaming, and had suddenly been awoken by the clapping of thunder. It made him curious.”