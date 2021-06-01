Things would only get worse from there. O’Connor was a newly minted star when she appeared on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992, intoning “Fight the real enemy!” as she ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II. Even in this moving, bawdy, open-wound of a book, O’Connor’s motivations remain a jumble. She was inspired by articles about the then-nascent Catholic Church pedophilia scandal, her own tortured childhood and a friend named Terry who had just admitted to O’Connor that he was using children as “mules” in his drug-running operation, and who expected to be imminently murdered in a turf war. The “real enemy” was the men she feared would kill Terry, which they did two days later.