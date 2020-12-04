Here are six subscription options from indies around the country that are ideal for gifting — to yourself or someone else.

The Book People Trust Fall

What you get: When one staff member at Book People passes an early copy of a new novel to another — and then another, in a game of who-gets-to-read-it-next — it’s usually a sign: The book belongs in Trust Fall, the Austin indie’s quarterly subscription service. In addition to one signed debut or breakout book each season, subscribers receive a fun gift, like a magnetic poetry set or bookish socks, and a letter from the shop’s staff explaining why they chose the enclosed title. Recent picks include Raven Leilani’s “Luster,” Megha Majumdar’s “A Burning” and Brandon Taylor’s “Real Life.” “We, just as easily as our customers, fall in love with books, so it’s nice to get to share that,” says Consuelo Wilder, the shop’s adult book buyer. “And to give new writers a push they might not have seen otherwise.”

AD

AD

Cost: $140/year.

Gift it to: Your favorite trendsetter, who will relish the bragging rights that come with discovering new authors.

Fulton Street Books and Coffee’s Little & Lit

What you get: Onikah Asamoa-Caesar wanted kids to be exposed to literature as diverse as the world around them — and she wanted it to happen as early as possible. So she launched Little & Lit for her Tulsa bookshop’s youngest readers. “There is a huge disparity in children’s books,” Asamoa-Caesar says. “If our children of color aren’t reading books that center on White characters, it’s still more likely that they’ll see a book about animals before they see a book about who they are and where they come from.” Each month, subscribers — generally those in prekindergarten to third grade — receive two diverse children’s books ideal for reading aloud. Recent selections include Kevin Noble Maillard’s “Fry Bread” and David Robertson’s “When We Were Alone,” in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

AD

AD

Cost: $37.99/month

Gift it to: Young readers getting an early start on diversifying their bookshelves.

The Ripped Bodice’s Read, Romance, Repeat Box

What you get: Leah Koch and her sister own The Ripped Bodice in Los Angeles — the only exclusively romance bookstore on the West Coast. “We really wanted to bring the in-store experience to people who don’t live here,” she says. So the duo launched a subscription service debuting in January. Each month, subscribers will receive two new adult romance novels across a variety of subgenres, such as contemporary, historical and paranormal romances. Also included: a gift like a candle, notebook or keychain. Koch acknowledges that romance fans are “very prolific — and prolific pre-orderers.” So there’s a “spoiler alert” option that allows subscribers to learn which books will be included in an upcoming shipment, to help avoid duplicate purchases. Otherwise, readers are in for a surprise at the mail box.

AD

AD

Cost: $40/month, with six-month, year-long and ongoing plans.

Gift it to: Anyone craving a happy ending.

The Page 1 Books Subscription

What you get: Voracious reading is built into Brandy O’Briant’s DNA. When she was 9, she got a job at a local bookstore that paid $5 in credit, and as an adult, she became the person her friends would come to with a specific question: “I liked this; what should I read next?” Eventually, she turned her literary matchmaking skills into a business. O’Briant founded Page 1 Books, a bookshop and monthly subscription service in Evanston, Ill. Those who subscribe get a box of books tailored to their likes and dislikes: The careful curation is based on responses to questions about favorite and least favorite authors, and even a review of the recipient’s Goodreads profile. If a customer isn’t happy with a certain title, they can swap it out for free — and O’Briant encourages them to pass it on to someone else.

AD

AD

Cost: $65 for three months; $120 for six months; $225 for a year. (Additional charges for only hardcovers and/or large print.)

Gift it to: The pickiest person you know, who will appreciate the hyper-personalization.

Café con Libros’ Feminist & Bookish Monthly Subscription

What you get: Kalima DeSuze wanted to build community. So early this year, she launched the Feminist & Bookish monthly subscription service at Café con Libros, the Brooklyn bookstore and coffee shop she opened in 2017. Every month, subscribers receive an intersectional feminist book written by, about and for women. They can also discuss the picks in a book club that’s currently meeting virtually. Recent selections include “Celestial Bodies” by Jokha Alharthi and “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng. There are also versions designed for specific age groups, like baby feminists (up to age 5), middle-grade readers and young adults. “Just because we’re not choosing highly political books doesn’t mean that we’re not a politicized space,” DeSuze says. “We are. It’s really about having difficult conversations at the intersections of multiple identities, which is why we choose the books that we’re choosing.”

AD

AD

Cost: $20/month, with add-ons such as coffee available.

Gift it to: Espresso-loving feminists.

The Mysterious Bookshop’s Crime Clubs

What you get: For years when authors stopped at his New York City bookshop, Otto Penzler asked them to sign extra books. The first-edition collectibles proved so popular that he started offering them via a subscription club, so readers could ensure they’d always get a copy. Now, there are eight clubs that cater to different tastes, from cozy mysteries to more violent crime fiction. Most, such as the Hardboiled & Noir Club and the Thriller & Espionage Club, include signed titles. Some customers have been subscribing for 30 years, Penzler says, and authors have turned into friends: Even during the pandemic, as in-person book tours remain at a standstill, many sent signed copies to the shop so subscriptions wouldn’t falter.

Cost: Starting at $54.78; choose among three-month, six-month and year-long subscriptions.

Gift it to: Armchair detectives now accepting new cases.