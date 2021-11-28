For readers unfamiliar with Newman’s work, here are some points worth noting. First, much of that work takes place within a coherent fictional universe in which a large cast of revolving characters moves freely from one story to another. “Something More Than Night” is a wholly independent narrative, but it, too, contains echoes and reflections of the author’s earlier fiction. Second, Newman’s narratives are steeped in the large and small details of popular culture — the books, TV shows and movies that have influenced us all. His magnum opus is the multivolume Anno Dracula series, which takes Bram Stoker’s original novel and turns it on its head, positing a world in which Stoker’s vampire-hunting heroes failed to destroy Count Dracula, ushering in a bizarre new future in which vampirism runs rampant. The series is both ingenious and utterly addictive. You’ve never read anything quite like it.
The same can be said of Newman’s latest. Though smaller in scale than the Anno Dracula novels, it is equally clever and equally indebted to popular culture. The story takes place in Los Angeles in the late 1930s. The protagonists are an unlikely pair who came to prominence during that era: “R.T.” (mystery novelist Raymond Chandler) and “Billy” (a.k.a. William Pratt, better known as “Frankenstein” actor Boris Karloff). In Newman’s version, these men — who never met in real life — share a common history. Both are “English public school men” who met on the cricket pitch at Dulwich College. Both, in their youth, were touched by an agent of the supernatural. That “touch” marked them for life and precipitated a series of paranormal adventures only hinted at here. The latest of these adventures forms the substance of “Something More Than Night.”
The story begins with a phone call in the middle of the night, as Chandler and Karloff are summoned to an apparent homicide at the Santa Monica Pier. The scene has been staged to resemble a similar murder from Chandler’s debut novel, “The Big Sleep.” But this victim’s face has been obliterated with a shotgun, making this a far grislier murder than anything Chandler ever devised. The crime, Karloff notes, brings the separate worlds of Mystery and Horror together. As the narrative proceeds, Horror will soon become the dominant element.
The victim is quickly identified as Joh Devlin, private investigator, pulp fiction writer and partial model for Chandler’s iconic detective, Philip Marlowe. Three years earlier, the trio had investigated a sensational incident that came to be known as The Home House mystery: Ward Home Jr., wealthy head of Pyramid Pictures, was seen running from his home engulfed in flames, then disappeared into the night. The case became the focus of intense public scrutiny, but the details of what happened were never revealed.
What Chandler discovers in the basement of Home House takes him far from Marlowe’s familiar world of cheap hoods, crooked cops and dangerous dames, and into a world that Karloff might call home. Following the trail of the burning man back to its source, the three “detectives” encounter a literal mad scientist’s lab that bears a distinct resemblance to the one in which the Frankenstein monster came to life in James Whale’s classic film. Suspended within electrified devices mounted on the wall are four people — only one of them still living. All were participants in a Promethean experiment aimed at extending the human life span. That mad quest for immortality is only one thread in an intricate narrative that encompasses witchcraft, impossible transformations, hairbreadth escapes, killer clowns and an assortment of innovative murders. My favorite: death by means of a poisoned pie-in-the-face. Slapstick comedy and supernatural terror are a hard combination to bring off. Newman makes it look easy.
Beneath the Gothic extravagance of its plot, the book’s success rests on a foundation of seamlessly integrated research and convincing, empathetic characterizations. Newman’s Karloff is a vulnerable, thoroughly decent figure who will go through many changes and emerge more human than before. Chandler, our narrator and reluctant hero, is a man with a history of hard drinking and a penchant for womanizing. He has been shaped, in large part, by his experience as an “English public school man” and is haunted by indelible memories of the Great War. In a clear, level voice, he guides us through a midnight world that is darker and infinitely stranger than his own literary imaginings. It is a journey well worth taking.
Bill Sheehan is the author of “At the Foot of the Story Tree: An Inquiry into the Fiction of Peter Straub.”
Something More Than Night
By Kim Newman
Titan. 352 pp. $15.95