What Chandler discovers in the basement of Home House takes him far from Marlowe’s familiar world of cheap hoods, crooked cops and dangerous dames, and into a world that Karloff might call home. Following the trail of the burning man back to its source, the three “detectives” encounter a literal mad scientist’s lab that bears a distinct resemblance to the one in which the Frankenstein monster came to life in James Whale’s classic film. Suspended within electrified devices mounted on the wall are four people — only one of them still living. All were participants in a Promethean experiment aimed at extending the human life span. That mad quest for immortality is only one thread in an intricate narrative that encompasses witchcraft, impossible transformations, hairbreadth escapes, killer clowns and an assortment of innovative murders. My favorite: death by means of a poisoned pie-in-the-face. Slapstick comedy and supernatural terror are a hard combination to bring off. Newman makes it look easy.