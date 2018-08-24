There’s more to the festival than author talks. The children’s area on the lower level will be teeming with games, activities and lovable characters. Want a picture with Captain Underpants? That can be arranged — and it isn’t the only highlight.

Library of Congress

Visitors can learn about U.S. presidents through the personal papers of 23 commanders in chief or test their library knowledge during trivia time. The Educational Outreach Division and Young Readers Center will have activities and prizes, and aspiring writers can learn how to publish a zine. There will also be storytelling and a maze activity.

Parade of the States

The “Discover Great Places Through Reading” brochure isn’t just a guide to 52 great reads for youngsters; it’s also an activity map. Library representatives from each state, the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories will reward visitors with stamps, and those who collect all 52 can pick up a prize at the Junior League of Washington table.

The Washington Post

The Washington Post is a charter sponsor of the Library of Congress National Book Festival. Every hour from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., local authors of children’s books will read from their books; children can listen while coloring their own bookmarks. At 10 a.m., Elizabeth Acevedo will discuss her book “The Poet X.” And the newspaper’s history podcast will host a trivia hour.

Wells Fargo

Visitors can hear readings every half-hour from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. or expend some energy at the bouncy horse racing game. They can also make personalized bookmarks and take a photo in the Wells Fargo stagecoach.

PBS

In honor of the network’s eight-part television series “The Great American Read,” visitors can vote for their favorite novels and test their knowledge of literary trivia. There will also be a photo booth and live-streaming interviews with festival authors.

National Geographic

Real-life explorers will be on hand to discuss their adventures, and children can try to duplicate some of those trips with a virtual-reality experience.

Scholastic Inc.

There will be giveaways and live poetry performances, but the real draw may be the literary characters. Who wouldn’t want to meet Clifford the Big Red Dog, Dog Man and Captain Underpants?

Bookshare

There will be giveaways and prizes, plus the chance to learn about a library of e-books that makes reading easier for children and adults with dyslexia, blindness, cerebral palsy and other barriers to reading.

Reading Is Fundamental

Get a tutorial on the Reading Log App, which offers an easy way for children to track their reading time. There will also be giveaways, including children’s books, bookmarks and stickers.

Whittle School & Studios

Visitors can write postcards about their favorite books, color and listen to beloved stories. There will also be giveaways, while supplies last.