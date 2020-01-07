Henry Holt and Company announced Tuesday that “Our Time is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America” is scheduled for June 2020. Based on research and her run for Georgia governor in 2018, her book calls for reforms that make it easier for people to vote. Abrams, a Democrat, narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp last year in a campaign that raised numerous questions about everything from the purging of voter rolls to the limited access to voting booths in black precincts.