“The future of our democracy depends on correcting all that is wrong with our elections process, including the insidious practice of voter suppression,” Abrams said in a statement. “And we must remind voters of their power to be seen and to demand action not simply on election days but every day.”
Abrams, 46, is widely regarded as a rising star in the Democratic Party and has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential candidate in the 2020 election. Now heading the voting rights organization Fair Fight, she is a former Georgia state legislator and author of “Lead From the Outside.” She was the first African American woman to be a major party nominee for governor.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.