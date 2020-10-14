“A decade ago, I wrote the first draft of a novel that explored an intriguing aspect of American democracy — the lifetime appointments to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Abrams said in a statement. “As an avid consumer of legal suspense novels and political thrillers, I am excited to add my voice into the mix.”
Abrams’ previous books include the nonfiction “Our Time is Now” and “Lead from the Outside” and several romantic suspense novels under the pen name Selena Montgomery.
