“For me, it’s just about being intentional with my time,” she says. Writing fiction “truly is just another part of how I think about the world and how I get to kind of muse about what I want to see happen,” she says. (In 2019, Abrams told Vogue that she was “terrible” at dating and that her romance novels were an exercise in “self-tutelage.”) “I do things I love, things that animate me, things that meet my needs to make my life complete.”