Since 2012, Tucci has been gradually moving food to the center of his professional life. He’s written two cookbooks and earlier this year won an Emmy for his TV series “In Search of Italy,” a tantalizing tour of the country’s distinctive regional cuisines. But in the darkest of ironies, in the book’s penultimate chapter, Tucci reveals that in 2017 he was diagnosed with salivary gland cancer. The gruesome treatment didn’t just nauseate him, it also made even water burn his mouth “like battery acid.” For six months, he poured his food directly into his stomach via a feeding tube. Happily, Tucci is once again able to savor favorite dishes that he lists on a page toward the end of the book, from “chili con carne (extremely mild!)” to “a fried egg on a very thin toasted bagel.” Reading this book will make you more attentive to the glorious — or modest — food on your table, and to the people with whom you are privileged to share it.