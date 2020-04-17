This is riveting stuff, though not at all far-fetched. Those who pick up the book get a view of how the sausage of today’s politics gets made: from grinding up the hearts and minds of ordinary American citizens.

While the novel’s antihero is a D.C.-based “political consultant” named Toussaint Andre Ross, the story’s true villain is Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission: Money changes everything, from our gilded White House to the battered Main Streets of democracy’s hometowns.

As he travels to South Carolina to do his devious work, Andre reveals the full force of what secret cash can buy: phantom social media attacks, local heroes bribed into puppets, manipulative polling, slogan-selling ads with hidden consequences paid for by phony front groups, patriotic rhetoric that has zero to do with what’s really on the ballot.

Andre is a strong but narratively flawed character, a 30-something black man deployed to a largely white county in the former Confederacy, a scrappy D.C. street kid who loves his moneyed, morally bankrupt lifestyle yet also cares deeply about his mother. He’s a felon who served time, got a college degree and then the “right” door opened.

His backstory allows Wright to shed light on important non-electoral political and social issues, but those same forces undercut his protagonist’s believability. And while some secondary characters personify other human hopes and foibles, they often feel too forced, too clichéd, too narrowly used.

But when Andre’s on his fixer’s game, ah, the places Wright will take you in the politics that shape our lives, the backrooms, back alleys and bad dreams of our cash-hacked system, and he does so with a ticktock pace and knockout prose.

Andre grasps “that Americans enjoy lamenting the role of corporate money in politics but that no one cares enough to change the rules.” He preaches that the “common misconception” about elections is that they’re about getting people to like you and says that today’s elections “are about getting voters to hate others.” Andre confides to one of his horrified local allies that “the fix isn’t in on Election Day. . .the fix was in thirteen weeks [earlier]” when the dark money army came to town. And as a smug crocodile in our capital city’s swamp of high-priced fixers, Andre calls ordinary human constituents writing their congressmen “quaint.”

Ultimately, the plot of this propulsive, engaging novel is not about the corruption in South Carolina or the crisis of conscience that catches up with Andre. The plot of this novel about politics is the lives we’re living now in an America where being a heart-beating, air-breathing human is not enough to make you a fully empowered citizen.

The coyotes of the novel’s title are not native to South Carolina but since the 1990s have invaded the whole state, including the book’s fictional Carthage County. You can hear the coyotes howl from inside the Beltway to the City of Angels. They’re almost everywhere in America.

So who are the coyotes of Carthage: rapacious invaders or refugees to be run down on the road to some new American Dream?

The answer is yes and the answer is us.

James Grady is the author of “Six Days of the Condor,” “Mad Dogs” and “Last Days of the Condor,” among other novels.

The Coyotes of Carthage

By Steven Wright