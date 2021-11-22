From the battlefields of Europe, Ulysses returns to London’s East End, particularly to a shabby Georgian tavern called the Stoat and Parot, home to a preternaturally clever bird. “Ulysses pushed open the door,” Winman writes, “and the fire to his right gave off a ripe old smell, all sour and smarting bodies. The old ones were huddled around the hearth exactly as he’d left them: same faces less teeth.” These are the weathered characters of Ulysses’ adolescence, a network of bartenders, gamblers and drinkers who care for each other like the world depends on it — because it does. They may know nothing about the “beautiful art” of Florence, but they’re all master sculptors of what Winman calls “the haunting aspect of devotion.”