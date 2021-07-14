The city is haunted by the violent suppression of the beasts, which has been written out of history — Yong’an, comically, means “eternal peace.” The unnamed narrator, a heavy-drinking, chain-smoking zoology student-turned-novelist, is assigned to investigate the beasts and tell their stories for a local newspaper. She seeks them out with a gumshoe gumption, or just waits for them to drift into her favorite haunt, the grimy Dolphin Bar. The nine beasts are delightfully drawn: there are the “flourishing beasts,” with six fingers and blue markings, who, after death, are cut up and buried, then nourished with rice wine until they become saplings; there are “sorrowful beasts,” who “fear trains, bitter gourd and satellite TV,” and die if they smile.