Anything by Barbara Kingsolver, but especially “Animal, Vegetable, Miracle”
I read it on vacation years ago and any time I think about this book, I think about that vacation. Her books are so meaty — I like to savor them slowly — like cheesecake! Summer is the perfect time, when I can slow down and savor books.
— Mary Schwendener, Richmond, Ind.
“Blacktop Wasteland,” by S.A. Cosby
Be careful to wear sunscreen and take an umbrella if reading on the beach, because it is so compelling, so thrilling that you may forget entirely where you are. This noir is drenched in Southern humidity, the thrum of engines and the undeniable experience of Black America.
— Anton Prosser, Austin
“Collected Stories,” by Raymond Chandler
“It was one of those hot dry Santa Anas that come down through the mountain passes and curl your hair and make your nerves jump and your skin itch. On nights like that every booze party ends in a fight. Meek little wives feel the edge of the carving knife and study their husbands’ necks. Anything can happen.” ‘Nuff said.
— Mike Lindgren, Jersey City
“Deacon King Kong,” by James McBride
It’s joyous, heartbreaking, poignant, and relevant. And one [heck] of a good read.
— Susan Mackay Smith, Boulder, Colo.
It’s a reminder that for 4,000 years, we as humans have been grappling with essential questions . . . how should we live our lives knowing we are going to die? Okay, that sounds heavy for summer reading. There’s a forest giant fight scene, a tale of two good friends and a love-struck goddess. What more do you need for a beach read?
— Karen Downing, Des Moines
“The Interestings,” by Meg Wolitzer
The cast of characters in this marvelous novel meet at summer camp. Summer camp experiences have been incredibly significant and profoundly formative for many of us (the baby boom generation), and this big, captivating novel, Wolitzer’s best book (I think), captures the intensity of those relationships and how they play out over lifetimes.
— Katharine Weber, Bethany, Conn.
Any Landmark Book: Thucydides, Herodotus, etc.
Summers are the best time to read heavy book as distractions are lower and time expands. The landmark series is beautifully annotated and has maps and historical discussion in the sidebar to every page. One can take a wonderful glass of wine outside to the patio and just read a book that was written millennia ago. They are just a joy to read and learn from.
— Kathleen Hanley, Ambler, Pa.
“Leave the World Behind,” by Rumaan Alam
Compelling and suspenseful with a peculiar style of writing that I came to like.
— Jennifer Brown, Atlanta
“Like Water for Chocolate,” by Laura Esquivel
It’s a magical and lighthearted summer read and love story full of charm, humor and wonderful recipes. This story has stood the test of time.
— Patty Abrahamsen, Seattle
“The Luminaries,” by Eleanor Catton
I think of summer as a time to tackle a big, immersive book. “The Luminaries” is a stunning work, but it requires concentration and something of a deep dive into the story. The long days of summer are perfect for it.
— Cindy Haiken, New Haven, Conn.
“Persuasion,” by Jane Austen
This Austen novel has it all — thwarted love, catty siblings, Bath, head injuries, sea captains and a love letter to die for! Honestly, it’s a very underrated Austen and features a relatable heroine in Anne Elliot.
— Rebecca Lang, Brooklyn
“Snow Hunters,” by Paul Yoon
Magnificent writing and a relevant story theme; it can be read in a day with time to ponder.
— Carole Davis, Scottsdale, Ariz.
“The Summer Book,” by Tove Jansson
I take a lot of comfort from “The Summer Book.” Its vignettes are a quiet retreat where nothing much happens but everything is heightened, much like summer itself. The book uses perspectives of the very young and very old, which offers a much-needed reset to my hurried mind.
— Cat Tolo, San Diego, Calif.
“Ten Innings at Wrigley,” by Kevin Cook
A wonderful nonfiction account of the “wackiest baseball game ever played” — May 17, 1979 Phillies vs Cubs at Wrigley.
— Jim Satterthwaite, Vancouver, British Columbia
“Too Much Lip,” by Melissa Lucashenko
Lucashenko is an Aboriginal Australian author and this novel is entertaining, powerful and funny about life as an Aboriginal woman in modern-day Australia.
— Isabel King, Victoria, Australia