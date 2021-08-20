King’s latest stars a killer-for-hire whose final assignment involves moving to a small Southern town and taking cover as a writer, a job that turns out to be as rewarding as killing bad guys. As for the hit, it doesn’t go so well, but that’s part of the allure of this twisty, multilayered thriller.
‘The Startup Wife,’ by Tahmima Anam
Newlyweds Asha and Cyrus build an app that becomes a wildly popular social media platform. But success comes at a price, as Anam shows in this witty novel that explores ambition and love in the very-modern world.
‘In the Country of Others,’ by Leila Slimani
The author of “The Perfect Nanny” delivers another portrait of the power dynamics that stratify society. In post-World War II Morocco, a French woman and her Morrocan husband are bombarded with reminders that their union has divorced them from their countrymen.
‘The Guncle,’ by Steven Rowley
Gay Uncle Patrick, or GUP to his niece and nephew, is a languishing former TV star bent on isolating himself — at least until a family tragedy strikes and he finds himself becoming a primary guardian with no clue how to parent.
‘Pastoral Song: A Farmer’s Journey,’ by James Rebanks
Rebanks, who runs a family-owned farm in England’s Lake District and wrote the 2015 bestseller ‘The Shepherd’s Life, waxes lyrically about his bucolic surroundings while also delivering an eloquent treatise on the problems of modern agriculture.
‘The Heart Principle,’ by Helen Hoang
Hoang’s third novel in the Kiss Quotient series follows a struggling musician whose boyfriend’s desire for an open relationship drives her to attempt a one-night stand. If only her anxiety over her tattooed, motorcycle-riding potential paramour didn’t get in the way.
‘The Paper Palace,’ by Miranda Cowley Heller
In this atmospheric novel set in Cape Cod, 50-year-old Elle Bishop returns to her family’s summer home, a place full of memories (good and bad) and, as it turns out, possibilities for an unexpected future.
‘The Forest of Vanishing Stars,’ by Kristin Harmel
The author of the historical novel “The Book of Lost Names” returns to the fertile ground of World War II Europe with the tale of a young woman, raised in forested isolation, who uses her knowledge of the wilderness to help Jews escape the Nazis.
‘Seven Days in June,’ by Tia Williams
It’s been 15 years since Shane and Eva spent one starry-eyed week in teenage lust. When they unexpectedly reunite as two well-known authors at a literary event, the spark is still blazing; but is that enough?
‘The Sound of the Sea: Seashells and the Fate of the Oceans,’ by Cynthia Barnett
Those shells are more than pretty decoration, you’ll learn in environmentalist Barnett’s exploration of their scientific and cultural history: “Appreciating seashells apart from the life that evolved to build them is like appreciating Leonardo for his notebooks, while overlooking his living, breathing paintings,” she writes.
‘We Were Never Here,’ by Andrea Bartz
Kristen and Emily’s annual backpacking trip ends in horror when Kristen kills a man she claims attacked her. Odd, Emily thinks, considering almost the same thing happened the year before. Maybe it’s time to find a new best friend.
‘Sometimes I Trip on How Happy We Could Be,’ by Nichole Perkins
This memoir-in-essays by the poet and podcast host explores the ways pop culture shaped Perkins’s coming of age, for better and worse, while growing up Black in the South.
Nora Krug and Stephanie Merry are editors for Book World.