Choi expressed gratitude not just for the award, but for the writing life, saying that writing and teaching showed her that the word was “its own reward.” Her other books include the Pulitzer Prize finalist “American Woman” and the PEN/Faulkner finalist “A Person of Interest.”
The 70th annual National Book Awards were presented Wednesday night at a dinner benefit gala in downtown Manhattan. Honorary prizes were given to author Edmund White and to the head of the American Booksellers Association, Oren J. Teicher.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.