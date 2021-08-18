“Swan Dive” arrives as ballet companies around the world are grappling with the sexism and racism embedded in the canon, as well as in ballet tradition and to varying degrees in its current state. This book is a timely entry in the wider conversation, especially since Pazcoguin is not merely out for blood. It’s clear that she’s passionate about her art and devoted to the dancer’s life, no matter the late nights, early mornings and utter absence of things like dinner plans and weekends. Her outrage over the misbehavior is nuanced, not shrill, and she comes clean about what she sees as her own complicity and mistakes.