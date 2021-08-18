“I can take apart a pig for you no problem,” she writes; “just stand back, please.”
Okay! With knives out, Pazcoguin, who joined the NYCB nearly 20 years ago, reveals that inside this bastion of artistic sophistication lies a hot mess of hormonal hyperdrive, underage drinking, hung over rehearsals, raging nasal infections from all that fake “Nutcracker” snow — and freely dispensed humiliations.
These come in many forms. Principal dancer Amar Ramasar used to “greet” her in daily company ballet class, she writes, by pinching her breasts. (In previous reports, he’s denied this.) Peter Martins, the longtime director, scolded her in “fat talks” that made her fear for her job. She underwent a $10,000 liposuction of her thighs.
Pazcoguin attests to every suspicion you may harbor about ballet’s underbelly. The author has experienced them all, including career-defining injuries, eating disorders, disastrous co-worker romances and racial bias. Pazcoguin (“Paz”) grew up in Altoona, Pa., the daughter of a Filipino father and Italian mother. She writes that as a biracial dancer who would become the NYCB’s first Asian American female soloist, she was habitually typecast as caricatures: the villain, the maid or the nurse, say, in “Romeo and Juliet.”
“Need an ambiguously ethnic, badass female? It’s Paz to the rescue!”
In chapters titled “You Don’t Fit In” and “B Cast Forever” Pazcoguin describes physical and emotional exhaustion that sent her screaming through the ballet’s hallways. After-hours benders were de rigueur.
There are enough real-life crises in this brisk, often laugh-out-loud tell-all to light the imagination of any cable TV script writer. But with her string of criticisms and even in her crazy-funny asides, Pazcoguin has a serious point to make about the ballet world. In too many instances it has become a system that prioritizes art above all and kicks humanity to the wings.
When Pazcoguin broke her wrist in a run-through of a new role shortly before curtain, the scheduler urged her to “just man up and pull through.” Otherwise the ballet would be ruined.
What her book makes clear is that this ethos about the primacy of art — and the look and the brand — over common decency is what legitimizes fat talks and body-shaming, leads women to hate their thighs and enables jerks and bullies who are high up in the system.
“My abuser” is how Pazcoguin refers to Martins, her former boss. He wasn’t physically violent to her, she explains: “The harm he has inflicted on me is psychological, and its effect on me has been devastating.”
Martins resigned in 2018 amid allegations of sexual harassment and physical abuse. (He denied them.) Pazcoguin describes an atmosphere where Martins had “a fraternity of ‘bad boys,’ ” including Ramasar and fellow dancers Chase Finlay and Zachary Catazaro, who he’d “scooped up into the fold when they were quite young.” She recaps the texting scandal that roiled the company the year Martins left, when Ramasar, Finlay and Catazaro were accused of sending inappropriate texts and photos of female dancers. They all left under a cloud. An arbitrator ordered that Ramasar be reinstated. (He’s retiring in May.)
“This sh-- hurts,” Pazcoguin writes. “Sometimes it feels like these wounds will never fully close up. How can they, when we go to work and face a man who has been allowed to greatly disrespect the employees he works with?”
Pazcoguin contrasts allegations of toxic male behavior in the company with her situation, and dryly observes, “It’s . . . no surprise that I was almost fired for being too curvy.”
“Swan Dive” arrives as ballet companies around the world are grappling with the sexism and racism embedded in the canon, as well as in ballet tradition and to varying degrees in its current state. This book is a timely entry in the wider conversation, especially since Pazcoguin is not merely out for blood. It’s clear that she’s passionate about her art and devoted to the dancer’s life, no matter the late nights, early mornings and utter absence of things like dinner plans and weekends. Her outrage over the misbehavior is nuanced, not shrill, and she comes clean about what she sees as her own complicity and mistakes.
Still, there are unanswered questions. What does she make of the changes at the NYCB since Martins stepped down in 2018? There’s not much mention of the former dancers who replaced him, Artistic Director Jonathan Stafford and Wendy Whelan, associate artistic director.
Stafford does show up once, as a witness to one “Swan Lake” when the clips that held up Pazcoguin’s costume snapped onstage.
Suddenly, she was topless.
Two thousand spectators, no chance of an exit. Just like that time when a nail somehow got into her pointe shoe and hammered itself into her toe with every step — and all Pazcoguin could do was keep dancing. Eventually, the choreography landed her in front of Prince Siegfried: It was Stafford.
“There I was, approaching the man who would eventually become my boss with my [breasts] out. HAPPY BIRTHDAY FROM YOUR TOPLESS PEASANT, PRINCE SIEGFRIED!” Pazcoguin writes, in characteristic style. “Jon’s normally straight face is holding back laughter . . . The whole stage is cracking up.” She plastered on a smile and waltzed through seven more minutes of public hell before whirling into the wings.
There’s no doubting the moxie of this woman. Pazcoguin’s book is subtitled “The Making of a Rogue Ballerina,” and she quickly establishes herself as the mouthier, hard-partying alternative to the perfumed diva stereotype. She writes with breezy, conversational ease, your BFF just chilling with you over a few double bourbons. Although some might wish an editor had gently pointed out that she’d convey more of value with precise language instead of relying on expletives. After all, she’s is laying bare real things that we need to talk about.
Pazcoguin has other things besides ballet on her mind. She also founded a diversity initiative with arts advocate Phil Chan, Final Bow for Yellowface, to end Asian stereotypes onstage. She’s performed on Broadway, in “Cats” and “On the Town.” She’s gotten herself a real estate license to go with that butchery training. Now she’s starring in the biggest production of all: her own story, told loud and clear.
It’s a corker.
Sarah L. Kaufman is the Washington Post’s dance critic.
Swan Dive
By Georgina Pazcoguin
Henry Holt. 272 pp. $27.99